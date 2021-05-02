RPP supports generic names for medicines

LAHORE : A press conference was on Saturday organized by the Reformers Pharmacist Pakistan (RPP) at the Lahore Press Club in which Mushtaq Chaudhry, RPP patron, Dr Prof Atif Raza, Dr Prof Nisar Hussain Shah, Shamshaad Anees Hashmi, Rana Mateen, Naveed Shah and other leaders participated.

The RPP leaders said: “We support the Reformers Pharmacist Pakistan to follow a generic names notification issued by the DRAP.” They said the objection being held by various stakeholders in this regard includes the inability to know the medicine by the first name or generic name at a pharmacy and the only solution is the presence of a pharmacist at each pharmacy. They said that due to lack of qualified pharmacists at pharmacies, every year, non-availability of medicines as per prescriptions causes thousands of patients to die.

They demanded that the government should legislate and take all provinces into confidence and make it compulsory to write the prescription under the original name or generic name. The presence of a pharmacist should be made mandatory at every pharmacy. The government should take necessary actions to maintain quality and efficacy of generic medicines.