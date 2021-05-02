People finally understand gravity of COVID-19: CCPO

LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that most of the people have understood the gravity of the situation after the increase in positive COVID-19 cases and they have started wearing masks and doing their business activities at scheduled time due to regular awareness campaign by police through patrolling and flag marches in the City.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar stated this while presiding over a meeting at Qila Gujjar Singh District Police Lines here on Saturday.

The meeting reviewed the overall crime control situation and implementation status of coronavirus SOPs in the City as well as discussed the output of the joint strategy of police, district administration, Pakistan Army and Rangers to ensure enforcement of government guidelines regarding saving people from coronavirus.

The CCPO said that Lahore police registered as many as 3,026 FIRs against the persons who violated corona SOPs in the last 35 days.

Police registered as many as 149 FIRs for violations of corona SOPs, including 69 FIRs for not wearing face masks and 80 FIRs for not following the SOPs regarding closure of shops and markets according to scheduled time.

He also reviewed the pace of action against land grabbers, drug peddlers, gamblers and their patrons.

The meeting was briefed about the targeted patrolling mechanism of Lahore police in crime hotspot areas.

The CCPO Lahore stressed upon the Ababeel force to be more active and alert in crime hotspot areas by increasing patrolling.

All units of Lahore police, including operations and investigation wings, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Units, Ababeel Force and Mobile Squad, must adopt a joint strategy and line of action to control crimes, maintain law and order along with implementing corona SOPs in wake of the pandemic. He directed strict implementation on government directions of wearing face masks and following SOPs regarding business activities.

The CCPO said there had been a visible decrease in crime ratio and public had felt much relief as patrolling system of police was upgraded and made more effective and target oriented.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the Community Guides at police stations serving citizens as their representatives and directed improvement in the standard of services being provided to the citizens at Police Khidmat Marakiz.

He directed the officers concerned to make welfare of policemen and their family members their top priority.

DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SSPs and other officers concerned attended the meeting.