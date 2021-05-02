PO arrested

LAHORE : Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a proclaimed offender namely M Ibrahim.

The FIA team comprising Kashif Alvi SI, M Nawaz ASI and M Abbas FC arrested M Ibrahim, a resident of DG Canal, DG Khan in case FIR No 199/2017 dated 23.06.2017 under sections 17/22 EO 1979.

The said proclaimed offender had minted Rs 4,70,000 from complainant Abid Hussain for sending him to Saudi Arabia on employment visa but failed to honoor his commitment and had absconded for fear of arrest.