Pharmacists back Drap’s move for prescribing medicines under generic names

LAHORE : The Reformers Pharmacist Pakistan has backed Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for issuing an order to health authorities of all provinces to ensure prescribing medicines to patients with generic names.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Saturday, the Reformers Pharmacist Pakistan patron Mushtaq Chaudhry, President Dr Atif Raza, Dr Syed Nisar Hussain Shah, Shamshad Anees Hashmi, Rana Mateen, Syed Naveed Shah and other leaders said that, as a result of complaints regarding doctors’ practice of prescribing expensive medicines under brand names registered at Prime Minister's Complaints Portal, the Prime Minister's Secretariat issued a notification to the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination and directed for writing a letter to DRAP to do the needful in this regard.

Consequent upon direction from PM’s Secretariat, DRAP sent a letter dated 16th April 2021 to all the provincial health secretaries and provincial health care commission, and directed for prescribing the original name or generic name in the use of medicines and taking necessary steps in this regard.

The leaders said that this anomaly puts immense burden on the pockets of the common people. With regard to the objections raised by various stakeholders in this regard, they said that these objections were mainly linked to their inability to know the medicine by the first name or generic name. The solution lies in deputing a pharmacist at each pharmacy.

The leaders said that, due to the lack of qualified pharmacists at the pharmacy, the lack of provision of medicines as per the prescriptions or side effects caused deaths among thousands of patients every year.

For the welfare of people and to improve quality of life, they said, it is very important to prescribe medicines under generic names and to ensure the presence of a qualified pharmacist at the pharmacy, which must be implemented with the consent of pharmacists, chemists, doctors and relevant associations and approval of all provincial health departments. “The Reformers Pharmacist Pakistan is ready to play its role in this regard,” they added.

The leaders demanded that the government should legislate and take all the provinces into confidence and make it compulsory to write the prescription under the original name or generic name. “The presence of a pharmacist should be made mandatory at every pharmacy,” they said, adding that the government should take necessary actions to maintain quality and efficacy of generic medicines.