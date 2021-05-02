Focus on use of latest technology in higher education stressed

Islamabad : Extensive use of the latest technology is a key element of restructuring the higher education sector which focuses on the changes necessary due to the circumstances, higher education faces due to COVID-19. The views were shared at the third Steering Committee (SC) meeting of Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) project held at HEC office.

Presided by the Executive Director HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail, the meeting was attended by key SC members from all provinces. The committee consists of senior officials from key federal ministries and provincial departments of higher education, Vice Chancellors of universities from across Pakistan, and industrial representative. HEDP is a five-year project (2019/20 – 2023/24) being implemented by HEC to expand upon its key higher education priorities. It aims to support research excellence in strategic sectors of the economy, improve teaching and learning, and strengthen governance in higher education.

The project comprises five key components which include improving and expanding research grants, roll out of the new undergraduate education policy, extending Pakistan Education & Research Network (PERN) to universities and affiliated colleges, Higher Education Management Information Systems and Data Repository, and establishment/strengthening of National Academy of Higher Education – NAHE.

Project Coordinator, Maryam Riaz gave an overview of the project, its restructuring, and future plans.

She said that the use of the latest technology is the core of restructuring higher education. She said that the new technology initiatives include a state-of-the-art Learning Management System to help improve the quality of online learning and make it accessible even in the remote areas of Pakistan. Blockchain technology will be implemented to ease the process of degree verification and attention thus saving the students money and time it takes to get degrees attested. It will help address and eradicate the issue of fake degrees. Latest Enterprise Resource Planning system including Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence will be deployed at HEC to improve the efficiencies of the organization. A central data warehouse linked to a powerful Business Intelligence platform will provide reports and insights to senior decision-makers in higher education thus supporting evidence based policy and planning.