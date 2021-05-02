9 COVID deaths in twin cities

Islamabad : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is still much intense here in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district despite a number of steps being taken by the concerned authorities including the imposition of smart lockdowns and closure of markets by evening as the positivity rate of the illness is still being recorded as well over eight per cent in the region.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the positivity rate of COVID-19 in ICT was recorded as 8.71 per cent on Saturday that had dropped down to eight per cent on April 27. It is important that the positivity rate recorded on Saturday from ICT was the highest in the last five days.