Youth commits suicide over poverty

LAHORE : A 30-year-old man committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills in Kot Lakhpat area here on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Asghar. He was said to be depressed over poor economic and domestic conditions. On the day of incident, Asghar took poisonous pills. As a result, his condition went critical. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead. Police removed the body to morgue.

TWO INJURED: At least two people were injured in a road accident in Gujjarpura. Aftab and Hassan were on their way on their bikes when their vehicles collided with each other and both got injuries. They were shifted to nearby hospital.

MAN SHOT AT: A man was shot at and injured in Manawan police area. Accused Tanveer accompanying by two accomplices had an exchange of hot words with victim Rashid and later shot and injured him. The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital.

BODY FOUND: A 50-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Mughalpura police. A passerby spotted the body and informed the police. Police removed the body, yet to be identified, to morgue.