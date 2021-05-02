Financial crunch reduces number of free food, ration spots this Ramazan

Rawalpindi : Long queues like this one are a common sight for people in Pakistan as they usually stand in them to buy sugar, ghee, or ‘atta’ on regular basis, but here the people are standing in an orderly fashion not to buy something but to get free of cost meal served by some philanthropists at Tulsa Road.

Ramazan has been a blessing for such people when philanthropists dole out charity and free food at ‘sehri’ and ‘iftar’, but this year due to financial crunch the number of such spots is limited.

Faizabad, Jamia Masjid Road, Sixth Road, Muslim Town, Dhoke Kala Khan, Bagh Sardaran, Banni Chowk, Pindora, Sarafa Bazaar, Commercial Market, Asghar Mall Road, Iqbal Road, Dhoke Mangtal, Chur, Lalkurti, Adra, Adiala Road and Jhanda Chichi had been the areas where philanthropists distributed ration free of cost during Ramazan. But, this Ramazan needy person continuously visited these areas to get ration but had to turn back empty-handed.

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) was one of the best ration providers to needy people every year in Ramazan but this Ramazan they did not distribute any ration. The needy people as per routine gathered in front of RCCI office to get the ration but in vain.

RCCI Spokesman Zulfiqar Ahmed told ‘The News’ that this Ramazan they did not provide free ration among needy people. Last time, RCCI provided a 20-kilogram bag of ration to each people but this year we have made no such arrangement,” he added.

All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Sharjeel Mir said that the Pakistani nation was the best in charity. But, this government has badly damaged even the kitchen budget of a common man in the country, he said. Despite the bad economic conditions, some philanthropists are cooperating with needy people particularly in Ramazan,” he added.

Talking to ‘The News’ needy people belong to different walks of life said that they have been visiting all such spots where in past, they got free ration but this year they did not get anything this Ramazan, they denounced.

Muhammad Irshad, a daily wager said that he was a poor man finding out ration free of cost. He went to different points where ration distributed every year in the holy month of Ramazan but this year I failed to get ration, he said.

Zarina Bibi, a poor lady said that she was visiting RCCI on daily basis to get ration but in vain. Why they are not providing us ration this Ramazan, she said.