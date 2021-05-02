Floral Art: A feel-good way to celebrate Eid

Islamabad : With Eid just two weeks away and restrictions placed on how it will be celebrated, the Floral Art Society, Magnolia chapter organised a virtual competition titled, ‘Celebrating Eid’ to cheer up its members - there is nothing quite like a creating a beautiful floral art arrangement to make you feel good! The rule was to make an arrangement keeping the theme in mind and then send a photograph to the judges - Offi Khan and Tanveer Khawaja, who are from the Karachi chapter. Twenty six members, both experts and novices, participated in the competition, while fifty nine members attended the program from other chapters.

The program began by Secretary, Amna Abbas reading out minutes of the previous meeting, after which president Magnolia chapter, Farhana Azim introduced the Karachi judges who are respectively the present Chairperson and the Secretary of the National Coordinating Committee. Both of them gave a detailed critique about the technical elements of a floral design, elaborating the different aspects and principles of an exhibit and how the theme is interpreted through the correct selection of plant materials. They encouraged innovative designs with connectivity presenting textural contrast and placed in a way that it has a visual rhythm. In conclusion they commended the participants for their exhibits, pointing out that the seniors or more experienced members should take the new comers in their fold and provide them guidance.

Farzana Azim then thanked the judges for their painstaking judging and their detailed critique. She also appreciated the efforts of the newcomers who courageously participated alongside the more seasoned members. In the end prize winners explained and elaborated each element of their design and answered questions put forward by the general body. The meeting was acclaimed by all participants for being a delightful one!

The prize winners were:- 1st - Farhana Azim; 2nd - Wiqar un Nisa Bolani; 3rd - Ghazala Abdullah and Farhat Zaman; highly commendable, Sarwat Aslam and commendable - Fahima Yousuf and Naila Abrar.