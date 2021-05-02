8 criminals arrested

Islamabad : Islamabad police arrested eight criminals including a wanted member of Former jail bird gang and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone, motorbikes, narcotic and weapons along with ammunition, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

According to details SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime in the city.

Following these directions SP (Saddar-Zone) Captain (r) Hamza Hamyun constituted special police team under the supervision of DSP Saddar Sajjad Bukhari inclusing SHO Tarnol Rasheed Ahmed along with other officials. Police team arrested a wanted member of former jail bird gang identified as Noor Din and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone, motorbike and weapons along with ammunition from him. Cases have been registered against him and further investigation is underway.

Further-more under the supervision of DSP Saddar Circle SHO Golra Asim Ghaffar along with other arrested two members of bike lifter gang identified as Faizan and Ramzan and recovered stolen motorbike from their possession.

Meanwhile Sihala police arrested a drug peddlers namely Zaheer Abbass and recovered 300 gram hashish, 500 gram heroin and 450 gram opium from him. Khanna police arrested an accused Umair and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Ramna police arrested accused Khalid and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Kohsar police arrested accused Idrees Abbasi and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.