Two wounded in Jauhar clash

KARACHI : Two people were wounded during a clash between two groups in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Saturday.

According to the Sharea Faisal police, after the clash that took place at a residential apartment, cops and rescuers arrived and calmed the situation down.

The injured persons were taken to hospital for medical treatment. Police arrested five suspects from the scene and registered a case against them.Police said the suspects attacked one another with batons and sticks, while some people also fired shots in the air. An investigation is going on to ascertain what caused the clash.