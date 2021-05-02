Al Khidmat taking care of Syrian orphans

Islamabad: The Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) Aghosh project is providing accommodation and food to 50 Syrian orphans in Turkey.

A conducive environment is being provided for health, education and mental and physical development. In addition to sponsoring 50 orphans, Aghosh Al-Khidmat is also working for quality educational facilities for 200 Syrian children. Awareness of Turkey’s Ramadan activities. President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan Muhammad Abdul Shakoor has said that Al-Khidmat Aghosh is taking full care of education and other needs of Syrian orphans living in Turkey.

It should be noted that Al-Khidmat Aghosh Turkey, in collaboration with the Turkish social organization Hairat Foundation, is a residential organization for Syrian refugee orphans in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the Syrian border.

Mohammad Abdul Shakoor said that according to a UNICEF report, more than six million Syrian children have been affected by the civil war in Syria for the past eight years.

He expressed his determination that Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan would continue its patronage and compassion for orphans at all levels. It is currently sponsoring 14,000 orphans and plans to increase this number to 20,000 to 25,000 in the next few years.