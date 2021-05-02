NLF observes Labour Day

Islamabad : The National Labour Federation (NLF) on Saturday organised an event to observe the International Labour.

The event was attended by NLF President Shamsur Rehman Swati, President Iesco Labour Unity, Aashiq Hussain, Chairman Mubarak Shah, General Secretary Tanvir Shah Kazmi and others. Speaking on the occasion, the NLF president while regretting plight of labour community in the country, demanded of the government to take emergency remedial measures. He also asked the government to adopt realistic approach while fixing minimum wages of workers. He said 71 per cent of total 72 million which comprises daily wagers and contractual employees needed special attention of authorities.