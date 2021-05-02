Family of cop who immolated himself demands case against fellow cops

karachi : The family of a police officer who had committed suicide a few days ago by setting himself on fire outside the Central Police Office (CPO) have expressed reservations on a three-member committee formed to investigate the case.

The family of Sub-Inspector (SI) Muzaffar Chandio claimed that none of the police officers from the committee had visited them. They demanded that a case should be registered against those police officials and personnel who caused the SI to commit suicide. A press conference was held by family members of the deceased police officer at the Malir Press Club where they said the SI was posted at the police’s telecommunication department. They alleged that Chandio was being continuously harassed by some corrupt officials, including DSP Ayaz, Accountant Gulzar Khan, Reader Imran Ali and Head Constable Darya Khan. The family said the deceased cop had complained to senior police officials multiple times about the officials harassing him but the senior officials did not take notice, which forced him to commit suicide. The three-member committee formed by Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar to investigate the suicide comprises Additional IG Arif Hanif, DIG Pir Muhammad Shah and DIG Tariq Nawaz.