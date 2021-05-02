Ichhra market, other shops sealed over corona SOPs violations

LAHORE : The district administration sealed the entire Ichhra market and many other businesses while implementing corona SOPs here on Saturday.

The action was taken by Model Town Assistant Commissioner Ibrahim Arbab who received information that despite orders Ichhra bazaar was open and people were shopping there. Following the information, the assistant commissioner reached there and directed police to close the entire bazaar due to massive rush of people who were busy in shopping without following corona SOPs.

Meanwhile, City Assistant Commissioner Faisan Ahmed sealed five shops and one restaurant.

Raiwind AC Adnan Rashid late night raided a commercial centre where a private sheesha party was going on. He arrested 11 persons from the spot and confiscated the banned material of sheesha.

Cantt AC Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed Natural Fresh & Healthy Grocery Store in Y Block DHA and Hatem store on Bedian Road for violating corona SOPs. A special squad formed to check violations of corona SOPs by the commissioner Lahore sealed a number of businesses, including snooker clubs, in various city localities.

On the orders of the commissioner Lahore, the special squad took action after receiving information. According to the commissioner’s office, a saloon was sealed for non-compliance at Zahoor Elahi Road.

The other businesses sealed included Charlie Pan Shop, Dream Snooker Club, Dream Body Gym, Good Shot Snooker Club, Car Washing Karim Block, MA Auto and Oil Change Karim Block, Welcome Snooker Club Thokar, Ejaz Store Raiwind Road, Malik Oil Store Karim Block, Bismillah Store, AM Snooker, Point Snooker and Crook Snooker.

The deputy commissioner Lahore also visited several city localities and sealed many shops which were violating corona SOPs. He visited Ghalib Market and Shahdman areas. He also distributed masks among the people and also warned many for not following corona SOPs.