Staff being doubled to vaccinate 80,000 people daily: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the emerging Corona situation, initiative to increase vaccination centres, boosting health facilities at public sector hospitals for COVID-19 patients and ancillary areas

Law Minister Raja Basharat was also present in the meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Saturday, while Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat joined via video link. Besides, Senior Member of Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary (Home), and senior military and civil officials were present in the meeting.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Commissioner Lahore Division and Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department presented details of actions taken for the control of the Pandemic in Punjab.

The Health Minister said, “We are increasing the number of vaccination centers in Punjab. Our target is to vaccinate 80,000 people daily in the province. We are ensuring uninterrupted supply of oxygen in Punjab and in complete coordination with private hospitals for treatment of corona patients.

Corona situation is being monitored continuously in Punjab. Vaccination staff is being doubled at vaccination centers to cope with increasing rush. As per directions from the NCOC, the SOPs are being implemented and our special focus is on gradual scale up of vaccination of people.

There will be no compromise on lives of people and with joint efforts of people and their government, we will overcome the pandemic.”

Compliance with SOPs is being ensured in cities having higher positivity ratio.

All institutions are working in collaboration for the control of Corona Pandemic in Punjab. Due to rising number of cases, we have made corresponding increase of facilities in public sector hospitals.

90 patients die, 2,068 new COVID cases: As many as 90 COVID-19 patients died and 2,068 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Saturday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 8,500 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 303,182 in the province.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 18,962 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,605,929 in the province.

After 8,500 fatalities and recovery of a total of 247,050 patients, including 3,587 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as many as 47,632 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.