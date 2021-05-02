Gold prices fall Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market dropped Rs200/tola to Rs104,000/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Saturday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs172 to Rs89,163, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $6 to $1,770/ounce.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,360/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,165.98, it added.