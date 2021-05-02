Industrialists term extended Eid holidays dangerous to anemic growth

KARACHI: Industrialists on Saturday came hard on a government’s decision to announce extended holidays for upcoming Eid celebration and demanded sensible steps from the policymakers for the weak economy that couldn’t afford long shutdown.

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) Patron-in-Chief Gohar Ejaz rejected the decision of Eidul Fitr public holidays from 10th to 16th May.

“This will bring the whole country practically shut down for 10 days from Saturday, 8th May to Monday 17th May 2021. Shutting down the country for 10 consecutive days is unacceptable as it would create a lot of glitches for the economy, industries, particularly the exporters who will not be able to dispatch their shipments abroad due to the complete closure of banks, ports, customs, and all other departments during excessive holidays,” Ejaz said.

“We cannot afford such extended holidays as they will result in giving losses of up to billions of rupees to the national exchequer and terribly affect business activities particularly the exports. Simultaneously, it will badly affect and deprive the daily wage earners of the country of their desperately needed earnings for continuous 10 days. Workers will find it impossible to feed their families creating a social disaster.”

Pakistan’s economy is struggling to recover from the pandemic challenges that forces redirection of resources toward health emergency in addition to hurt economic activities amid lockdown. Growth contracted 0.4 percent for the economy that otherwise needs 7 to 8 percent growth to accommodate mushrooming workforce.

Ejaz said textile industry despite the issues and hardship is committed to double the exports. Textile manufacturers have orders in hand and are working day and night to dispatch shipments according to the agreed schedule. This decision will end up in the cancellation of orders which will not only result in losses to manufacturers but also to the country.

Aptma representative requested the government to review the decision of public holidays. The holidays should only be from 13th to 16th May.

The government should not shut down production and transportation for 10 days as the country simply cannot sustain such production and export loss.

Ismail Suttar, president of Employers’ Federation of Pakistan, also concurred that there is need to abolish the culture of long public holidays and twice weekly off as it results in the suspension of banking services and port operations that multiplies the losses for the business community and as well as the national exchequer.

Suttar expressed concern over the decision of National Command and Operation Centre to allow for long holidays, citing that the business community of Pakistan is already working on limited hours as per the Ramazan schedule and facing difficulties in meeting expectations of buyers for timely delivery and management of supply chains.

“Furthermore, the expected lockdown in the month of May has already disturbed future planning for the export-oriented industry,” he said. “The extremely sharp cost-push inflation in recent months, Ismail highlighted, which has already increased increasingly difficult for businessmen to maintain cash flows and to continue retaining employees.”

Suttar said the industrial sector is the most SOP-complaint segment of the economy and continues to thrive despite 50 percent staff capacity.