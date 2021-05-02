Stocks to track virus updates for further cues

Stocks started the week with a bang and ended on a whimper on virus lockdown scares and are unlikely to find a direction down the line unless pandemic shows some letup, dealers said.

The KSE-100 Shares Index shed 0.99 percent or 444.41 points to close the week at 44,262.35 points, while KSE-30 lost 0.97 percent or 175.83 points to close at 18,100.64 points.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said the National Command and Control Center had instructed stricter restrictions and shorter working hours, while a complete lockdown was still a possibility.

“This may potentially continue to add pressure to the market next week.”

The ongoing third wave of the novel coronavirus was likely to keep sentiment subdued, the analyst said adding that while in addition to a strong results season (particularly cyclical sectors) the market might react to a positive development in the upcoming week.

Ahmed Lakhani at JS Global Capital said after a promising start to the week when the market closed nearly 1,000 points north on Monday, it all went downhill by a cumulative 1,420 points in the remaining sessions, down 1.0 percent.

Positive news on the economic front emerged over the weekend as the current account deficit for March was reported at merely $47 million, as against initial fears of a higher amount, Lakhani said.

However, he added that any positivity in the market as a result of this outcome quickly subsided as coronavirus cases continued to remain high in the week, coupled with the possibility of major lockdowns.

Additionally, the week also coincided with the monthly ritualistic futures' rollover phenomenon which exerted further pressure on the market.

Finally, a discussion of a possible complete lockdown is still on the cards and can result in more exits.

On a positive note inflows to foreign exchange through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) crossed the $1.0 billion this week, while the current account posted a nominal deficit of $47 million for March 2021.

Foreign selling this week clocked in at $13.1 million compared to a net buy of $7.3 million last week.

Selling was witnessed in commercial banks ($4.8 million) and technology and communication ($1.5 million). On the domestic front, major buying was reported by other organisations (16.1 million) and mutual funds ($13.4 million).

Average daily volumes arrived at 331 million shares, down by 0.5 percent, while average value of traded securities settled at $110 million/day, up by 14 percent.

Other major news during the outgoing week included Asian Development Bank’s forecasting Pakistan growth rate at 2.0 percent this year, Economic Coordination Committee’s ordering the release of Rs4.1 billion subsidy

against RLNG supply, and fiscal deficit clocking in at 3.5 percent of GDP in eight months of current fiscal.

Furthermore, Pakistan launched a three-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5 billion

comprising tranches of 5, 10 and 30 years.

Cement sector posted the highest-ever monthly growth of 44.39 percent in March to 5.373 million tons. Remittance number for March hit $2.725 billion, up 43 percent year-on-year and 20 percent month-on-month.

The KSE-100 is currently trading at a PER of 6.6x (2021) compared to Asia Pac regional average of 16.0x while offering a dividend yield of 7.4 percent versus 2.6 percent offered by the region.