Sun May 02, 2021
May 2, 2021

Abandoned

Newspost

 
May 2, 2021

Karachi – a city of lights – has now become a dismal picture of neglect. Its broken roads and clogged streets have made it impossible for people to go out of their houses. It is unfortunate that not a single government has taken an initiative to resolve the city’s problems. It lacks a public transportation system. Its localities are deprived of tap water. When will our leaders pay attention to the city?

Kiran Rauf

Karachi

