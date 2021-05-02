tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi – a city of lights – has now become a dismal picture of neglect. Its broken roads and clogged streets have made it impossible for people to go out of their houses. It is unfortunate that not a single government has taken an initiative to resolve the city’s problems. It lacks a public transportation system. Its localities are deprived of tap water. When will our leaders pay attention to the city?
Kiran Rauf
Karachi