Inflated bills

The recent electricity bill that I have received from the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) is laced with multiple taxes. the first component of an electricity bill is the amount charged against the number of units consumed, which is fine. Then, there are a number of taxes including fuel price adjustment (FPA) tax, Financing Cost (FC) surcharge, electricity duty, TV fee, 17 percent GST, Neelum-Jhelum surcharge, GST on FPA, electricity duty (ED) on FPA, and the FPA tax on the total bill.

Both poor and rich consumers pay the same amount of taxes. The government should take proper steps to reduce these taxes.

Ammar ul Hassan Chishty

Mian Channu