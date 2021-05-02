Rising cases

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Covid-19 outbreak has brought the entire country to a sudden halt. Given the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the authorities have decided to shut down education institutions to avert an India-like situation.
It’s time we showed maturity and pledged to follow SOPs. In case we don’t follow SOPs, we may witness a disaster.
Alizaib Jatoi
Larkana