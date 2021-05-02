close
Sun May 02, 2021
May 2, 2021

Rising cases

Newspost

 
May 2, 2021

The Covid-19 outbreak has brought the entire country to a sudden halt. Given the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the authorities have decided to shut down education institutions to avert an India-like situation.

It’s time we showed maturity and pledged to follow SOPs. In case we don’t follow SOPs, we may witness a disaster.

Alizaib Jatoi

Larkana

