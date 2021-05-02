The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan is increasing rapidly. It is shocking that many people are still not following SOPs. The situation in India should be a wake-up call for us. A giant country, which is home to a billion people, has failed to deal with the situation in an effective manner. Helpless patients are running from one hospital to another in search of a bed. It is time Pakistan took firm decisions to tackle the fast spread of the virus.

First, the government should ensure that people are following SOPs strictly. Secondly, the government should close down all places where people are not observing precautionary measures. One of the potential hotspots for the spread of the virus is cattle markets where hundreds of thousands of people don’t take any precautionary measures. The government is requested to close down all the cattle markets across the country before it is too late.

Aijaz Ahmed Bhayo

Kandhkot