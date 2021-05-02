tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Balochistan is the largest province of the country, but it is deprived of basic facilities. From a low literacy rate to a high rate of unemploymet, the province is trapped in a number of problems. Because of the lack of job opportunities in the province, a large number of workers from Balochistan move to other countries – mostly in the Middle East – to find work abroad.
The Balochistan government should take immediate steps to start development work in the province.
Parvez Moula Bakhsh
Karachi