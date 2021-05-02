Balochistan is the largest province of the country, but it is deprived of basic facilities. From a low literacy rate to a high rate of unemploymet, the province is trapped in a number of problems. Because of the lack of job opportunities in the province, a large number of workers from Balochistan move to other countries – mostly in the Middle East – to find work abroad.

The Balochistan government should take immediate steps to start development work in the province.

Parvez Moula Bakhsh

Karachi