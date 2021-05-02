close
Sun May 02, 2021
Special masks

Newspost

 
May 2, 2021

As a responsible citizen, I strictly follow coronavirus SOPs when I go out or meet other people. However, I do feel vulnerable when I’m getting my hair cut as I have to remove my face mask.

Companies that are producing face masks should design a special mask that can be used at salons. Instead of the strings that go behind your ears, these masks can come with easy-to-remove adhesive tape so that people can get their hair cut with ease. Once these masks are available in the market, hairdressers should keep them in their shops and sell them to visitors at a price. This step will help contain the spread of the virus.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi

