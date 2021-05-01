close
Sat May 01, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2021

Saudi ambassador calls on Imran

Our Correspondent
ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here, says the Prime Minister’s Office.

No details of the meeting were shared with the media. However, it is understood that the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia would have been discussed mainly during the meeting.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had told reporters on Thursday that the prime minister’s upcoming visit would be a milestone in the brotherly relations in diverse fields between the two countries.

