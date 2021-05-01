British cricket teams to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner on Friday told Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain about a planned visit of British men and women’s cricket teams to Pakistan in the second half of the year.

He said the visit of a British musical band would also take place simultaneously. Fawad welcomed the visit of both the teams and said it would create an atmosphere of festivity for people looking for quality sports entertainment. He emphasized the need for joint Pak-UK television productions, commemorating the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Fawad apprised the high commissioner of the government's initiative to establish a media technology university and sought assistance from the British side to build it on the pattern of top UK universities. He emphasized the need for strengthening cooperation in the area of film production and related fields with a view to promoting cultural linkages between the two countries. He discussed with the British envoy the possible arrangements for training of Pakistani set designers and manufacturers by British experts.

The British envoy assured of maximum support on the proposals put forth by the Information minister. He also exchanged views with Fawad on the state of COVID-19 in the UK and Pakistan. He appreciated Pakistan’s ongoing vaccination campaign against the pandemic.