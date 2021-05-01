131 more succumb to corona

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases Friday was recorded at 91,547 with 5,112 new cases during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,272 more people recovered and 131 died, of whom 113 were under treatment in the hospitals and 18 were out of the hospitals in their respective quarantines or homes.

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of the total 131 deaths, 52 were under treatment on ventilators. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including 72 percent in Lahore, 74 percent in Multan, 59 percent in Gujranwala and 64 percent Mardan.

The maximum oxygen beds were also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala (74 percent), Multan (77 percent), Peshawar (70 percent) and Nowshera (67 percent).

Around 641 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan. Some 49,099 tests were conducted across the country during the last 24 hours, including 14,633 in Sindh, 18,962 in Punjab, 8,230 in KP, 5,168 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 894 in Balochistan, 453 in GB, and 759 in AJK.

Around 711,465 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 820,823 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre head Asad Umar said in a series of tweets on Friday that the number of critical care COVID-19 patients on oxygen in Pakistan currently is 57 percent higher than it was in June last year.

He said the total number of critical care COVID-19 patients on oxygen has reached 5,360. But he said the “huge increase” has so far been managed because of proactive building capacity of the “entire system from oxygen production to beds.”

He then gave an update on the oxygen production increase in Pakistan and the number of oxygen cylinder imported last year.

“Despite there being more than 2,000 additional COVID-19 patients on oxygen against last June peak, you have not seen the kind [of] tight supply situation we saw last June,” Asad Umar wrote.

He said the government is continuing to build capacity and the NCOC has decided to import 6,000 tons of oxygen, 5,000 cylinders and 20 cryogenic tanks.

But Umar warned that the challenge is not over. He reiterated the need to take precautions and follow coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“No system can cope if we allow the disease to spread rapidly. May Allah be with us and protect us,” he concluded.

Complete lockdown will be in place in several districts today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) as part of government efforts to contain the spread of the virus.