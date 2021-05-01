PIDE pensioners not paid March pension

ISLAMABAD: Over a hundred former employees of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) have not been paid their pension for the month of March.

The aggrieved pensioners stated that PIDEs arbitrary action has caused much disappointment among the pensioners and their families now preparing for the Ramadan and Eid. They said they contacted the Vice Chancellor of PIDE but the situation remains unresolved.

Pakistan Institute of Development Economics is a leading public-sector economic research and policy institution in the country. It receives funds for staff salaries and pensions from the government of Pakistan.

Last year, PIDE paid the overdue pensions under orders from the Federal Ombudsman, who intervened at the request of the PIDE pensioners who had not been paid their pension for several months of the year.

The pensioners stated that they created the present-day public-sector university that provides skilled manpower to the whole country.