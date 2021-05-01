close
Sat May 01, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2021

Katas Raj handed over to ETPB

National

LAHORE: After 15 years, the management of the Katas Raj has been handed over to the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

The decision was taken in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. On the special direction of Chairman ETPB Dr Aamir Ahmed, Deputy Secretary ETPB Faraz Abbas took charge. Mohammad Asim Dogar, deputy director, Archaeology Department, handed over the charge.

