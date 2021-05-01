Surge in Chinese jewelry market brings opportunities for Pak traders

SHANGHAI: Surge of jewelry market in China can bring opportunities for Pakistan gem traders, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Friday.

“In 2019, the jewelry market of China was around RMB 610 billion. In 2020, the consumer market went down due to the COVID-19.

However, from January to March this year, there is a 35 % increase in the jewelry market compared with the counterpart in 2019. I hope that many Pakistan jewelry brands can come over to China,” said Aqeel Ahmed, a Pakistan jewelry retailer who has been in China for more than 20 years. “My family used to be a gem supplier. After mining, we sort out, cut, polish and sell to brands all over the world. It’s not easy to come into retail, and the brand set is a marathon.”

After working on product R&D for 4 years and participating in around 200 marketing exhibitions and consumer understanding events in the past 10 years. Aqeel opened his first retail store in Shanghai last year, the business is going very well.

“Because we are small, we are moving very fast. Our sales during the first week this year increased by 200% compared with 2019. We believe that in the next 5 years, we will open about 30 stores in China. We are very positive about it.” He said.

“Pakistan is a land of gems, we have a lot of gems in various colors. Pakistan has the mining of 6% emerald of the whole world. The color of Pakistan emeralds is very deep green, which can only be found in Pakistan.