Oxygen supply briefly drops at Ayub Teaching Hospital

ABBOTTABAD: The oxygen supply to corona patients dropped suddenly at the Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) early Friday morning causing serious problems to as many as 16 of them on ventilators.

However, no casualty was reported due to the timely response of the administration.

A spokesman of ATH, Saif Rajput, confirmed that oxygen pressure dropped at the ICU at 1:30am on Friday. He said the situation was immediately controlled as the medical director, hospital director and nursing director rushed to the spot.

He shared the video message of Medical Director Dr Ahsan Aurangezeb, who confirmed that oxygen pressure got dipped in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He said that 12 out of 16 Covid-19 patients who were dependent on BIPAP machines (ventilators) in ICU faced problems at the time but the staff controlled the situation.

He said that they have been investigating the cause of the incident. “No death was caused. The inquiry report would be completed within 24 hours to determine the cause of the drop in oxygen supply,” he added.

Saif Rajput said that four Covid-19 patients including three men and a woman have died during the last 24 hours in ATH.

He added that out of total 79 patients admitted in the hospital, 13 are in critical condition at the ICU.