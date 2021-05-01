Relatives protest as boy dies at HMC

PESHAWAR: Relatives staged a protest demonstration and ransacked the property after a wounded person died at the Hayatabad Medical Complex late Friday.

There were reports that a female guard of a lawmaker also joined the relatives and staged the protest.

An official said one young boy Umar was brought to the hospital from Jamrud who died at the hospital. The official said the relatives later staged a protest and ransacked the properties. A police official said they are investigating the matter and the case is yet to be lodged.