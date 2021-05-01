6 Pakistani refugees injured in bomb blast in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: The six Pakistani refugees who were injured in a bomb explosion in Afghanistan’s Khost province were brought to North Waziristan and are now under treatment at the public hospital in Miranshah.

The blast had taken place at the Guloon camp in Khost near the border with Pakistan.

The injured were shifted to Pakistan via the Ghulam Khan border town and admitted at the District Headquarters Hospital in Miranshah.

The authorities made arrangements to shift them from the border in ambulances to the hospital.

The Guloon camp is inhabited by Pakistanis who migrated to Afghanistan after the military operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan in June 2014.

They mostly belong to the Dattakhel tehsil in North Waziristan. The circumstances of the blast at the camp are unclear.