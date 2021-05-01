Court accepts bail plea of minister

PESHAWAR: A local court accepted the bail before arrest application of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra in violation of the Covid-19 SOPs case.

The Sarband Police Station had lodged a case on the complaint of the assistant commissioner Matani against the health minister for violating the corona SOPs while attending an iftar dinner at a local restaurant.

The case was lodged after the pictures of the event went viral on social media. Many criticised the minister for not following the SOPs.

The minister got his bail before arrest confirmed from the local court. Earlier, a police official said he was on bail after he had submitted personal surety bonds to the local SHO.

Jhagra said he would not shy away from the legal process after a case was registered against him for violating the SOPs.