DDWP approves 12 sports schemes worth Rs394.748m

PESHAWAR: The Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) on Friday approved 12 sports schemes, including six schemes of the Prime Minister 1000 Playground facilities here.

A DDWP meeting was held, with Secretary Sports Muhammad Abid Majeed in the chair. Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak, Chief Planning Officer Asif Shahab, Director Project Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities Murad Ali Mohmand, Director Sports Integrated Districts Pir Abdullah Shah, Assistant Director Development Arsalan Khan, In-charge Engineering Wing Ahmed Ali, and Section Officer Finance Kaleemullah participated.

Among the schemes approved including polo ground under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities at a cost of Rs5.733 million in Upper Chitral, purchase of equipment for cricket academies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a cost of Rs7.740 million, polo ground at Gohkir at a cost of Rs8.169 million. Union Council Oweer Booni Chitral Upper Ground, construction of volleyball court at Lakki Marwat at a cost of Rs2.630 million, ground at Kurkun Durban, Upper Chitral at a cost of Rs13.618, schemes including flood lights at Mardan Sports Complex, hockey ground at a cost of Rs7.210 million, men’s gym at Hayatabad Sports Complex at a cost of Rs99.930 million, squash court at a cost of Rs27.251 million at Kohat Sports Complex. The schemes include Rs62.167 million for academies, Inter-School Sports Gala at a cost of Rs63 million in the merged districts and a sports complex upgrade scheme at a cost of Rs84.920 million in Swat.

Meanwhile, the KP Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved 14 development projects valuing over Rs34.14 billion. Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan chaired the PDWP meeting. Due to coronavirus SOPs, the meeting was held through a video link.