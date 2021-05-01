KP to remain shut from May 8 to 16

PESHAWAR: All business activities will be closed from May 8 to 16 in KP due to rising coronavirus cases.

A notification by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department said the order will not apply to essential services.The exemption will include grocery stores, pharmacies and other utility services. There will be a complete ban on chand raat bazaars. All tourism activities will remain suspended during these days. No transport will be allowed from May 8 to 16, said the notification.