Water filtration plant inaugurated in Tank

TANK: A water filtration plant installed by the Frontier Corps (FC) South Headquarters was inaugurated here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Kabir Afridi inaugurated the eleventh water filtration plant at the Government High School No. 2 in Tank.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that with the help of Sector Headquarters FC South more filtration plants would be installed in various localities to provide clean drinking water to the local people. The people of Tank are facing acute water shortage. They praised FC South for installing drinking water filtration plants in various localities.

Members of the civil society, DSP Rural Rokhanzeb, 25 Sindh Regiment Officials, district administration officials, and local people attended the ceremony.