Traders urged to help implement corona SOPs

MARDAN: President of Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zahir Shah on Friday urged the business community to help ensure the implementation of the corona SOPs.

In a statement, he appealed to the business community and the general public to take precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

He urged the people to follow the SOPs in letter and spirit to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. He added the situation could be brought under control by following the social distancing rules and wearing facemasks.

Zahir Shah demanded the government to waive off taxes in view of the current situation, adding that the payment of the utility bills should also be postponed to give relief to the business community as they had already faced huge losses.

He said that the government should extend soft loans to the traders. He said that the country was experiencing the third wave of the deadly virus and it had negatively impacted all walks of life.