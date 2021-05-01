No BRT service on Saturday, Sunday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar on Friday announced the closure of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service for Saturday and Sunday.
A statement from the company that operates the service, said the decision was taken in view of the government initiatives to control the spread of the coronavirus.
It said that the government had already announced the closure of the businesses on weekends and the bus service suspension was a step towards this effect.