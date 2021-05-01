close
Sat May 01, 2021
BR
Bureau report
May 1, 2021

No BRT service on Saturday, Sunday

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar on Friday announced the closure of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service for Saturday and Sunday.

A statement from the company that operates the service, said the decision was taken in view of the government initiatives to control the spread of the coronavirus.

It said that the government had already announced the closure of the businesses on weekends and the bus service suspension was a step towards this effect.

