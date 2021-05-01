KP to remain shut from May 8 to 16

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: All business activities will be closed from May 8 to 16 in KP due to rising coronavirus cases.
A notification by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department said the order will not apply to essential services.The exemption will include grocery stores, pharmacies and other utility services. There will be a complete ban on chand raat bazaars. All tourism activities will remain suspended during these days. No transport will be allowed from May 8 to 16, said the notification.