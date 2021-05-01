Bara hospital staff goes on strike after MNA ‘insults’ doctor

BARA: The administration of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dogra protested against Member National Assembly (MNA) Iqbal Afridi for using abusive language against the medical superintendent and other staff members.

The paramedics and doctors associations in Bara and Dogra Hospital said that MNA Iqbal Afridi visited the hospital along with dozens of PTI workers and insulted Dr Jehangir, in- charge of the hospital, and used abusive language against him.

They said a case should be registered against Iqbal Afridi for violating the corona SoPs and interfering in the affairs of the government.

The MNA was angry that he was not invited to inaugurate the corona vaccination centre. “We announce a complete boycott of all services in Dogra Hospital until the registration of the FIR against the MNA,” the association said in a statement.

“On the one hand, we are serving the people despite inadequate facilities against corona. About 100 health workers have died from Covid-19 but on the other hand the politicians are insulting us by using abusive language against us,” it added.

They said the Grand Health Alliance supported the demands and strike of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dogra and they would extend the strike if the government did not take action against the MNA.

When contacted, MNA Iqbal Afridi said he had been striving to help improve the services at the hospital, but its administration ignored him in several inauguration programmes. “We brought the corona vaccines and provided equipment to the hospital to facilitate the patients,” he said.