Blast victim succumbs to injuries after 8 years

PESHAWAR: A victim of the suicide attack on the All Saints Church in 2013 succumbed to his injuries almost eight years after the incident.

Aqeel Arif was among over 170 people injured in the attack on the church on September 22, 2013. As many as 127 people who had gathered for church services as well as two policemen died in the attack carried out by two suicide bombers.

Aqeel Arif and a female Samina, also injured in the attack, were under treatment for over seven years. One leg of Aqeel Arif was amputated after it developed an infection.

The other day he breathed his last due to complications of his wounds after fighting for life for over seven years.