Chinese envoy calls on CAS

LAHORE: Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Nong Rong on Friday called on Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu. Nong Rong congratulated Zaheer on assuming the command of the PAF and said the Pakistan Air Force would achieve new heights and glory under his inspirational leadership. Zaheer expressed his satisfaction on the existing cooperation between the PAF and the PLAAF and reiterated that this cooperation would be further strengthened. Matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.