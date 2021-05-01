close
Sat May 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2021

Chinese envoy calls on CAS

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2021

LAHORE: Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Nong Rong on Friday called on Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu. Nong Rong congratulated Zaheer on assuming the command of the PAF and said the Pakistan Air Force would achieve new heights and glory under his inspirational leadership. Zaheer expressed his satisfaction on the existing cooperation between the PAF and the PLAAF and reiterated that this cooperation would be further strengthened. Matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

Latest News

More From Top Story