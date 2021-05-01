close
Sat May 01, 2021
May 1, 2021

Misri Shah scrap industry shut to improve oxygen supply

National

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday announced immediate closure of scrap industry of Mirsi Shah to divert the oxygen supply to the healthcare system.

The Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department issued a formal notification in his regard according to which this order shall come into force immediately within te territorial limits of Punjab and shall remain in force till May 17, 2021, unless modified otherwise. After approval from the chief minister, the order was issued under the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020.

