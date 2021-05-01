Shuja for seeking Allah's pardon, precaution against COVID

LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has urged the people to supplicate before Allah in Ramazan and take precautions to protect themselves from the pandemic. Though Covid-19 cases are increasing fast, with the mercy of Allah the situation has not gotten out of control in Pakistan, he said in a statement on Friday. Mr Shaikh said that widespread pandemics of this nature were either a wrath of Allah for our transgressions or a trial and test of humans. He said the shameless nature of sins and array of wrongdoings committed by today’s man has filled earth with cruelty and corruption, for which the global pandemic could be a divine wrath. He said the time was still not run out on us to revert towards the Right Path of The Creator, adopt unconditional servitude and implore for His forgiveness and deliverance from the punishment. He said if we do not seek pardon even now and do not revert to the edicts and commandments of Allah, the rebellious world could well be completely engulfed by the wrath of Allah.