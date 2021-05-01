Covid-19: PUC observes Youm-e-Dua

LAHORE: "Youm-e-Dua" was observed across the country on call of Pakistan Ulema Council and special prayers were made in Friday congregations to Allah Almighty to save humanity from Coronavirus pandemic. Religious scholars, while addressing Friday sermons, appealed public to ensure implementation of the precautionary measures against Coronavirus, advising the elderly, sick and patients not to visit mosques. Scholars also said that Corona vaccine can also be administered even during fasting, and rejected all rumours against vaccination of Covid-19. Addressing country’s largest congregation of over 50,000 people, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of the Prime Minister Pakistan for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, said salvation from the pandemic lies in turning to Allah and observing complete precautionary measures. He said that the people should cooperate with the administration of mosques and religious scholars, advising public to ignore rumours against precautionary measures and cooperate with the country's security agencies.