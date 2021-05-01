English cricket team to visit Pakistan in Oct: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information minister Fawad Chaudhry has confirmed that the England cricket team will visit Pakistan this October and once again next year for a “full Test series” after a meeting with British High Commissioner Christian Turner.

He made the announcement on Twitter, and posted a photo of him meeting the British envoy. “Lovely meeting my friend @CTurnerFCDO. Extremely delighted to know that after the gap of sixteen years, October this year English Cricket Team will be visiting Pak and next year again for a full Test series, we have come a long way from the devastating attack on SL team.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in November and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had confirmed in November fixtures in Karachi on October 14 and 15.

Chaudhry was referring to the attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team outside Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in 2009, which effectively ended international cricket in Pakistan over safety concerns. The untenable situation largely persisted for nearly a decade until a Pakistan Super League final was held in Pakistan and signalled the end of the isolation.