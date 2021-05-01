Man Utd ban six fans for abusing Tottenham’s Son online

LONDON: Manchester United have banned six fans for abusing Tottenham’s Son Heung-min and revealed online abuse aimed at their players has increased 350 per cent ahead of this weekend’s social media boycott.

Chelsea also announced on Friday a decade-long ban to a supporter for anti-Semitic posts as social media accounts across English football and beyond prepare to shut down from 3pm until 11.59pm on Monday.

A coalition of football’s largest governing bodies and organisations, including the Football Association, Premier League and EFL, are to go silent on social media in a show of solidarity against sustained, sickening and spiralling abuse.

United players have been frequent targets and the club’s own in-depth review of Twitter, Instagram and Facebook has found 3,300 abusive posts were aimed at their players between September 2019 to February 2021.

The club said 86 per cent of those posts were racist, with eight per cent homophobic or transphobic, and activity peaked in January 2021, when over 400 abusive player posts were recorded.

United say since September 2019 “there has been a 350 per cent increase in abuse directed towards the club’s players”, plus they are acting on the abuse of others.

The club said: “Manchester United has instigated club sanction proceedings against six individuals alleged to have breached club rules by abusing Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son on social media following the match on 11 April.”