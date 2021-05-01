Grenfell Athletic a symbol of hope after blaze trauma

LONDON: The Grenfell Athletic badge is, for founder Rupert Taylor, a symbol of what “a community had and lost” when a blaze ripped through a London tower block four years ago, killing scores of residents.

Britain’s deadliest domestic fire since World War II left 72 people dead, with an official report blaming highly combustible cladding fixed to the 24-storey block as the principal reason the inferno spread.

The badge used by the team, set up shortly after the June 2017 tragedy, depicts a dragon curling its way around a tower. “The purpose of a dragon, if you look up its history, is protecting precious items or treasures,” Taylor told AFP. “Our community is a treasure and we must look after it.”

Taylor created the team just five weeks after the blaze, building it around a “young survivor” whose mental health he feared for. The team’s raison d’etre was “to repair a strand of what we lost”.

The 20 or so players who turn up for a training session in Paddington, west London, on a cold Thursday evening are put through their paces first by Taylor and then Dave Kitson, who played in the Premier League for Reading and Stoke.

“Rubbish, does not count, get rid of it,” says Taylor to the players while Kitson is unforgiving. “Liven up all of you,” he barks.

The training regime is similar to that of any other club, but this is no ordinary Sunday league team.

“We are playing for somebody (the victims and those who survived),” says Taylor’s 23-year-old stepson, Dillon Reilly. “Every goal we score, every pass we make is for them.”

The players are a tight-knit group. Many of them grew up together playing football on all-weather pitches in the shadow of the tower.

Taylor hopes Grenfell, with its unique history as more than just a football club, will eventually become everyone’s favourite team.

“How it (the team) was forged is extremely powerful and for that reason the fact of putting on the badge, I feel like a superhero,” he said.

“I believe it is the same for all the players when they put the shirt on. It is much more than just a Sunday league football team—actually this is a way of life.”